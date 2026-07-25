Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 229.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038,347 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,419,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.38% of Roku worth $192,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 275.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company's stock worth $258,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,407 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 7,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,421,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $92,808,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 882,915 shares of the company's stock worth $95,787,000 after buying an additional 699,336 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 123.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company's stock worth $96,723,000 after buying an additional 606,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Roku

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Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $9,659,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $857,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,854.40. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,499 shares of company stock worth $30,582,963. Insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roku from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore downgraded shares of Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Research Partners set a $155.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.12.

Read Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.Roku's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Further Reading

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