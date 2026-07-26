Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 244,901 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.78% of Tenet Healthcare worth $126,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $252.00 to $242.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.47.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 17.1%

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $233.10 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $247.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day moving average of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.43 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 10.27%.Tenet Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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