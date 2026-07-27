Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,653 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 998,097 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.39% of Twilio worth $74,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TWLO opened at $191.43 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's fifty day moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 299.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,559,646.96. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,829,966.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,798,215. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $219.23.

View Our Latest Report on Twilio

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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