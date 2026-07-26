Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $150.70 Million Investment in SAP SE $SAP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880,212 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $150,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of SAP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 49.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $2,681,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

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SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.44. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $144.97 and a 52-week high of $299.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.88%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Santander raised shares of SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

Key SAP News

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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