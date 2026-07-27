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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,516,943 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $766,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of ExxonMobil as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $7,625,063,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,932,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,925,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $368,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 17,312.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,183,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $370,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.60. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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