Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 100,619 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,288 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,619 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.95% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $124,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.08.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average of $163.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.63 and a 1 year high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

See Also

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