Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 20,325 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.90% of Keysight Technologies worth $437,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $326.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.27 and a 200 day moving average of $298.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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