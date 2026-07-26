Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 210,112 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 210,112 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.72% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $127,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,920.41. This represents a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $859,748.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $328.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.02 and a 200-day moving average of $287.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.83 and a 12-month high of $386.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

West Pharmaceutical Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting West Pharmaceutical Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: West posted a strong second quarter, with adjusted EPS of $2.37 and revenue of $872.3 million, both above expectations. The company also raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance and gave third-quarter guidance that topped consensus, which supports the longer-term outlook. West Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

West posted a strong second quarter, with adjusted EPS of $2.37 and revenue of $872.3 million, both above expectations. The company also raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance and gave third-quarter guidance that topped consensus, which supports the longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand remains strong for high-value injectable drug components, including products tied to GLP-1 and biologics markets, which helped drive the beat and the higher outlook. Reuters article on raised forecast

Demand remains strong for high-value injectable drug components, including products tied to GLP-1 and biologics markets, which helped drive the beat and the higher outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors may be taking profits after the stock’s sharp earnings-driven surge in the prior session, especially since there was no major new negative company announcement or filing behind today’s weakness. Quiver Quantitative article

Investors may be taking profits after the stock’s sharp earnings-driven surge in the prior session, especially since there was no major new negative company announcement or filing behind today’s weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider sales from two executives may add a small overhang, but the activity is limited and does not appear to be the main driver of the stock’s move. Insider trading details

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $363.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WST

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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