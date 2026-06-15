Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 81,695 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821,852 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,695 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.92% of Dollar Tree worth $224,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock worth $371,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $260,858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $118,811,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 906.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,363 shares of the company's stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 663.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,289 shares of the company's stock worth $159,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Dollar Tree News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted multiple earnings forecasts for Dollar Tree, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and several quarterly estimates, signaling stronger expected long-term earnings power. Dollar Tree earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research lifted multiple earnings forecasts for Dollar Tree, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and several quarterly estimates, signaling stronger expected long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The higher estimates follow a solid recent earnings backdrop, with Dollar Tree having recently beaten quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, which supports confidence in the company’s operating momentum.

The higher estimates follow a solid recent earnings backdrop, with Dollar Tree having recently beaten quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, which supports confidence in the company’s operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Broader retail commentary remains mixed: strong jobs and resilient consumer spending are supportive, but sticky inflation and fuel-price pressure could weigh on discretionary traffic and margins.

Broader retail commentary remains mixed: strong jobs and resilient consumer spending are supportive, but sticky inflation and fuel-price pressure could weigh on discretionary traffic and margins. Negative Sentiment: Dollar Tree has lagged other consumer defensive stocks over the past year, and analysts are still describing the outlook as cautious, which may temper investor enthusiasm. Dollar Tree stock performance compared to peers

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.71 and a 12-month high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $142.00 to $107.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore set a $140.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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