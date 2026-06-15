Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 96,751 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706,588 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 96,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.43% of Motorola Solutions worth $270,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $10,139,015,000 after acquiring an additional 286,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after acquiring an additional 490,354 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,570,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $942,542,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $672,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.0%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $412.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.09. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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