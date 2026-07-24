Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,075,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $378,821,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of TotalEnergies as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the company's stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the company's stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

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TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting TotalEnergies

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TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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