Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995,877 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,479 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.66% of eBay worth $260,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 70.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 44,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in eBay by 48.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in eBay by 26.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $108.61 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,970,113.12. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,063 shares of company stock valued at $15,356,989. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here