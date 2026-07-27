Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Constellium SE $CSTM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 620.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228,027 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,780,260 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.37% of Constellium worth $79,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellium by 6,985.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellium by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Constellium by 53.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellium

In other Constellium news, SVP Nicolas Brun sold 26,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $902,474.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,560.35. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe Hoffmann sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,363.76. This represents a 25.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 195,153 shares of company stock worth $6,369,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Constellium from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSTM

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $29.02 on Monday. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business's revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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