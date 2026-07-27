Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,931 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 45,682 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.22% of Gulfport Energy worth $84,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,478,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company's stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 671,483 shares of the company's stock worth $139,662,000 after buying an additional 83,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GPOR opened at $157.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.41. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $149.18 and a 12-month high of $225.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPOR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPOR

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

Further Reading

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