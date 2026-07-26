Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) by 105.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310,884 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 1,700,498 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.31% of Murphy Oil worth $136,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14,700.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MUR stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Murphy Oil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUR

More Murphy Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Murphy Oil to $0.98 from $0.80 and lifted FY2026 EPS to $2.85 from $2.69, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations.

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Murphy Oil to $0.98 from $0.80 and lifted FY2026 EPS to $2.85 from $2.69, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s current full-year consensus earnings estimate remains $3.09 per share, so the stock is still being judged against a relatively steady Wall Street benchmark.

The firm’s current full-year consensus earnings estimate remains $3.09 per share, so the stock is still being judged against a relatively steady Wall Street benchmark. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several longer-dated forecasts, including Q1 2027 EPS to $0.58 from $0.62, Q3 2026 EPS to $0.86 from $0.87, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.81 from $0.83, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.66 from $0.68, Q2 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.70, and FY2028 EPS to $2.74 from $2.91, pointing to softer long-term earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed several longer-dated forecasts, including Q1 2027 EPS to $0.58 from $0.62, Q3 2026 EPS to $0.86 from $0.87, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.81 from $0.83, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.66 from $0.68, Q2 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.70, and FY2028 EPS to $2.74 from $2.91, pointing to softer long-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS estimates were also cut to $2.72 from $2.81, reinforcing the view that analysts see some compression in future profitability for Murphy Oil Corporation NYSE: MUR .

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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