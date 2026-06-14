Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336,397 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 239,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.64% of MongoDB worth $560,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company's stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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MongoDB Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $342.80 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $296.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -926.49, a PEG ratio of 1,236.34 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 target price on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.39.

Read Our Latest Report on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,500. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the sale, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,616 shares of company stock valued at $41,956,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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