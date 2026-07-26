Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,791 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 50,892 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.97% of Allison Transmission worth $93,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,022 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,197 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $122,590,000 after purchasing an additional 291,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Allison Transmission by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 29,585 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ALSN opened at $122.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $137.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.20.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.17.

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About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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