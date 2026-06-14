Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025,027 shares of the company's stock after selling 380,932 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of PepsiCo worth $577,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.35.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here