Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,976 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,271 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.81% of Globe Life worth $195,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Globe Life News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target only modestly to $190 from $192 and kept an outperform rating, implying roughly 9% upside from recent levels. Benzinga article

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target only modestly to $190 from $192 and kept an rating, implying roughly 9% upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also reiterated a bullish view, forecasting strong price appreciation for Globe Life (GL) . American Banking News article

TD Cowen also reiterated a bullish view, forecasting strong price appreciation for . Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 net operating EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95 and lifted share repurchases to $670 million-$700 million , signaling confidence in future earnings and capital returns. Seeking Alpha article

Management raised its 2026 net operating EPS guidance to and lifted share repurchases to , signaling confidence in future earnings and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Globe Life’s Q2 revenue came in roughly in line with expectations, and underwriting income remained strong, showing the core business is still performing acceptably despite some headwinds. Reuters article

Globe Life’s Q2 revenue came in roughly in line with expectations, and underwriting income remained strong, showing the core business is still performing acceptably despite some headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Q2 earnings of $3.61 per share missed the consensus estimate of $3.67, and several reports pointed to softer sales and rising expenses as reasons for investor concern. MSN article

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,242,698.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,907,168.64. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $1,666,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,004,053.60. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 90,187 shares of company stock worth $14,299,874 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $173.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's 50-day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.91. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $191.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 19.58%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Globe Life from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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