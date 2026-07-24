Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803,365 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 301,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.96% of TE Connectivity worth $585,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,741,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,981,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,425,669,000 after buying an additional 161,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,001,907,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TEL opened at $198.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.41 and a 200 day moving average of $215.09.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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