Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 111,617 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,446 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 111,617 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.86% of MSCI worth $337,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in MSCI by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 109,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,011,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of MSCI by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 425,863 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $229,544,000 after buying an additional 85,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $552.91 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.77. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.93.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 40.74%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $742.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 target price on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $709.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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