Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,504,237 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,689 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,504,237 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $245,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $263.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $269.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $242.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.32. The firm has a market cap of $634.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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