Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 163,351 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,503,560 shares of the company's stock after selling 163,351 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.68% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $220,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.50 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.27.

View Our Latest Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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