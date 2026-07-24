Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 199,754 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,965 shares of the company's stock after selling 199,754 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.96% of Hilton Worldwide worth $661,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $320.09 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.54 and a 1 year high of $358.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $333.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $365.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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