Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,014,537 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,369,364 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 2,014,537 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.35% of Comcast worth $355,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 275.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 120,350 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 88,275 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Gibbs Wealth Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 14.0% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 26,896 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,869,043 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $168,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,480,767 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $42,513,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Comcast Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $29.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Comcast's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Comcast's payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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