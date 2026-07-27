Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 285,654 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 285,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $76,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,968,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,578,788,000 after purchasing an additional 607,288 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $352.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $353.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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