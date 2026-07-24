Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 293,501 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721,557 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 293,501 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.93% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $712,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.70.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5%

ORLY stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.76. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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