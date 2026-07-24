Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 587,231 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325,357 shares of the company's stock after selling 587,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.17% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $698,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.71 from $4.65, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.71 from $4.65, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.13 from $4.88, which may encourage investors looking for improving longer-term profitability.

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.13 from $4.88, which may encourage investors looking for improving longer-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q2 2028, reinforcing a broadly improved earnings outlook for WPM.

Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q2 2028, reinforcing a broadly improved earnings outlook for WPM. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus estimate for the current full-year earnings remains at $4.73 per share, so the revisions are positive but still close to broader market expectations.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.79. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.39 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $868.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Featured Stories

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