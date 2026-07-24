Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 654,032 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,823,970 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 654,032 shares during the period. Sandisk makes up approximately 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.91% of Sandisk worth $1,794,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SNDK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,811.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,610.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,753.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,084.78. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators highlighted Sandisk as a potential winner from AI infrastructure spending, tight memory supply, and stronger NAND pricing, reinforcing the bull case for higher earnings power. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators highlighted Sandisk as a potential winner from AI infrastructure spending, tight memory supply, and stronger NAND pricing, reinforcing the bull case for higher earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Reports said memory prices remain elevated and could continue rising, which is important for Sandisk’s margins and revenue outlook. Article Title

Reports said memory prices remain elevated and could continue rising, which is important for Sandisk’s margins and revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish pieces argued Sandisk still has room to run after its huge 2026 rally, citing enterprise SSD growth, AI-related storage demand, and a discounted valuation relative to its growth story. Article Title

Several bullish pieces argued Sandisk still has room to run after its huge 2026 rally, citing enterprise SSD growth, AI-related storage demand, and a discounted valuation relative to its growth story. Neutral Sentiment: With earnings approaching, investors are focused on whether Sandisk can keep beating expectations and justify its elevated valuation. Article Title

With earnings approaching, investors are focused on whether Sandisk can keep beating expectations and justify its elevated valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage flagged a broader sector pause and profit-taking, explaining why SNDK has also seen intraday volatility despite the bullish long-term narrative. Article Title

Some coverage flagged a broader sector pause and profit-taking, explaining why SNDK has also seen intraday volatility despite the bullish long-term narrative. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst cut a price target on SNDK, which may be pressuring sentiment even as the stock remains near record levels. Article Title

At least one analyst cut a price target on SNDK, which may be pressuring sentiment even as the stock remains near record levels. Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna also reportedly lowered its target, suggesting some analysts think the stock’s recent run has outpaced near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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