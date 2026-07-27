Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 778,526 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,146 shares of the company's stock after selling 778,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of Constellation Brands worth $73,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,409,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 69.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $147.00 price target on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.53.

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Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $130.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $176.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.27). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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