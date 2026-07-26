Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 99,210 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,030 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 99,210 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.53% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $127,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $16,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,109,100. This represents a 70.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.3%

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.26 and a twelve month high of $238.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $995.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.75.

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About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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