Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $2.73 Million Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of MGP Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 653.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 278.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Caroline Lux Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,927,071.56. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.70% of the company's stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.99.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.23. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 48.08%.The firm had revenue of $124.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. MGP Ingredients's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI - Free Report).

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