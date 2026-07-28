Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 587,046 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $57,043,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Sempra Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 52.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 53,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 78.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,380,821.19. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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