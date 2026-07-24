Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165,258 shares of the company's stock after selling 145,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.98% of HCA Healthcare worth $1,024,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,513,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,037,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,214,000 after acquiring an additional 690,773 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,686,000 after acquiring an additional 649,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,097.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 288,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,446,000 after purchasing an additional 263,963 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $483.45.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $376.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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