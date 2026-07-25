Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,163 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 728,145 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.80% of Jabil worth $225,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $312.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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