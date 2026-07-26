Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,358 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 25,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Hubbell worth $132,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $91,396,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 32,380 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 842.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.38.

View Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $485.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.26 and a 200 day moving average of $496.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $403.82 and a one year high of $565.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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