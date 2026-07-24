Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 339,340 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of Micron Technology worth $838,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $990.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock's fifty day moving average is $962.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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