Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Petersen Hastings Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 79,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $232.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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