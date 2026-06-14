Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Teradyne accounts for 0.2% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $403.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $422.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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