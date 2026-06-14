Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $435,542,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $212,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,083 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 628,082 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,004.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $93,865,000 after purchasing an additional 545,620 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.9%

KEYS stock opened at $349.99 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $370.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $338.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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