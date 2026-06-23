Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,193 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $25,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AJG alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $209.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $190.75 and a one year high of $327.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business's revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $266.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here