Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,163 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 42,022 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yanni & Associates Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 3,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total transaction of $864,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,552,814.40. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $908,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,384,778.72. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE AJG opened at $203.36 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.75 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $266.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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