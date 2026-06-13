Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,552 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $235.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $218.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is $210.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is 45.31%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Further Reading

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