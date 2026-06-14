Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Stake Boosted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 1,368.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,128 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 600,252 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.25% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $166,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $218.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.75 and a 52-week high of $327.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm's revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $235.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $266.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report).

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