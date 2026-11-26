Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 117,285 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 3.70% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $2,162,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 208.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan now owns 193,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $118,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Michael Pesch sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.30, for a total value of $2,122,896.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 44,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,700,112.40. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Mead sold 7,590 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $2,123,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,234,119.64. The trade was a 25.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 112,636 shares of company stock worth $31,444,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $292.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.46. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.75 and a 52 week high of $294.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.98 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a global insurance brokerage and risk management company. It helps businesses and other organizations assess and manage risk, arrange insurance coverage, and address claims and related needs. The company's services include retail insurance brokerage, risk management consulting, claims administration and wholesale brokerage, which connects insurance agents and brokers with specialized coverage providers. It serves clients in the United States and internationally through its operations and global network.

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