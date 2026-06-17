Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,489 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $136,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $269.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $305.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is $276.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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