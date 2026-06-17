Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 142,708 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.98% of FTAI Aviation worth $197,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,895,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,318,615,000 after acquiring an additional 94,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,755,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,265 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,700,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,345,000 after acquiring an additional 339,447 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,350,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $462,721,000 after acquiring an additional 220,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $394,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,271 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $268.52 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $249.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.69. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $323.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTAI Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTAI Aviation wasn't on the list.

While FTAI Aviation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here