Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,723 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 746,235 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.66% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $213,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $368.32 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $418.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 159.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $329.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.77.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total value of $587,266.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,545,795.92. The trade was a 11.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,719,191. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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