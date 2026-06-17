Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520,682 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,266,444 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.82% of PayPal worth $439,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,043,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 411,262 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 463,701 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 80,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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