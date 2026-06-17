Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1,545.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,618,933 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of RTX worth $316,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $186.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.28. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.47 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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